Lucas Herrmann and Zach Heet | Athletes of the Week
By Republic-Times
on October 13, 2017 at 1:58 pm
Lucas Herrmann, left, and Zach Heet.
Gibault Catholic High School golfers Zach Heet and Lucas Herrmann are this week’s Republic-Times Athletes of the Week.
Both qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state golf tournament by virtue of their individual sectional performances Monday at Governors Run in Carlyle.
Herrmann shot a 77 and Heet won a playoff for the final qualifying slot with an 81. (submitted photo)
