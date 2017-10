Lucas Herrmann and Zach Heet | Athletes of the Week

By Republic-Times on October 13, 2017 at 1:58 pm

Gibault Catholic High School golfers Zach Heet and Lucas Herrmann are this week’s Republic-Times Athletes of the Week.

Both qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state golf tournament by virtue of their individual sectional performances Monday at Governors Run in Carlyle.

Herrmann shot a 77 and Heet won a playoff for the final qualifying slot with an 81. (submitted photo)