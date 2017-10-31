Locals earn all-state soccer honors

While the soccer season ended more quickly than anticipated for Columbia, two Eagles earned all-state honors this week.

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its 2017 All-State and All-Sectional teams on Tuesday, with several local players making the distinguished list.

Among those named all-state were Columbia seniors Jon Kuebler and Sam Spivey.

Kuebler, a goalkeeper, posted a 22-1-2 record with 16 shutouts and a .932 save percentage this season.

Spivey, a midfielder who also made last year’s all-state team, scored 14 goals with four assists this season.

Five local soccer standouts were named to the IHSCA All-Sectional Team: Columbia’s Jake Bridges and Riley Hubler, Gibault’s Aaron Grohmann and Karson Huels, and Waterloo’s Justin Kohler.

Bridges, a senior midfielder, scored 10 goals with three assists this season.

Hubler, a junior forward, was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 25 goals and six assists.

Grohmann, a senior defender, has provided stellar defense all season for the Hawks. He has four goals and five assists.

Huels, a junior midfielder, leads Gibault with 17 goals and 10 assists.

Kohler, a senior midfielder, led the Bulldogs with 18 goals and 11 assists this season.