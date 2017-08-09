Local teams bounced from Mon-Clair playoffs

The Mon-Clair League playoffs began this past Saturday and will conclude with the championship series this weekend in Belleville.

Unfortunately, neither of the two teams playing for the title will be the Waterloo Millers, Valmeyer Lakers or Millstadt Green Machine. All three local squads ended their seasons with losses over the weekend.

So, it will be the Belleville Rockies against the St. Louis Spikes for the Mon-Clair League postseason championship.

Belleville outlasted top-seeded Waterloo on Sunday, 4-3, in what was a well-played semifinal game by both sides.

The Rockies struck first, scoring a run in the opening frame on back-to-back doubles off Millers ace Andy Galle.

Belleville added another run in the third inning and led 2-1 going to the seventh inning. The Millers tied it at 2-2 in the seventh by executing a delayed steal with runners on first and third. The Belleville catcher’s throw sailed into centerfield, allowing Waterloo to score.

The Rockies would not be denied on this day, however. Belleville’s ninth place hitter smacked a clutch two-run home run in the eighth inning to put them on top for good.

Waterloo plated its third run in the eighth inning, but would get no closer.

“We hit the heck out of the ball all day, but not many were hits,” Millers manager Vern Moehrs said…>>>

