Local bowlers making their marks this season

Local boys high school bowlers are hoping to strike it big in regional play this Saturday at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Columbia, Waterloo, Gibault and Dupo are all competing in the Belleville East Regional, with the top teams and individuals advancing to the Collinsville Sectional on Jan. 21.

Columbia is on a roll this year, holding the top spot in the Cahokia Conference with 10.5 wins. Head coach Keith Jeffrey said the Eagles are enjoying the emergence of sophomores Jacob Amos and Seth Harris. Amos holds the high average in the conference at 228, with Harris in fifth place at 216.

Senior Cade Stein holds the sixth highest average in the conference.

Columbia put up a team high game of 1,266 earlier this season, which ranks 15th all-time in the IHSA.

Justin Budde rolled a perfect 300 game during the first week of December.

The Waterloo boys bowlers are in a building year, head coach Matt Beck said. The Bulldogs are 2-7 in the Mississippi Valley Conference

