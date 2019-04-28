Lisa Keys | Obituary

Lisa Keys

Lisa A. Keys, nee Sides, 49, of Dupo, died April 26, 2019 at Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis.

She was born Feb. 12, 1970, in Memphis, Tenn.

Lisa was employed at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Law Office as a legal secretary. She enjoyed spending time with those she loved. She also enjoyed reading, playing horseshoes, Bunco and watching Game of Thrones. Lisa was the eye of the storm, she brought calm thoughts to any situation. She had the knowledge that everyone wanted, the answer to every question, and the care everyone needed. If there were an angel to walk this earth, she would be the prime example. The best times she spent were with her husband Joe and all of her grandbabies.

Surviving are her husband of 16 years, Joe Keys; father James Sides; daughter Danielle (Brett) Stephens; sons Logan Augustine, James Augustine and Kyle (Taylor) Luttrull; stepsons Mark (Trista) Keys and Michael (Allie) Keys; grandchildren Lucas, Konnor, Lola, Abram, Lydia, Sawyer, Nick, Chris, Dylan and Mason; grandmother Lenora Dacus; sisters Kim Renfrow, Shana Smith, Jessica Kasch and Danielle Owen; brother Tim Barbee and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Lisa’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Dupo on Saturday, May 4. For more information, contact the family.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to Siteman Cancer Center for brain cancer at Washington University.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.