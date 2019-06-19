Lexi Touchette | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball player Lexi Touchette. The recent CHS graduate was named to the Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Softball Second Team last week after leading the Eagles in hitting this past spring with a .468 average and .537 on base percentage to go along with five home runs, 32 RBIs and 30 runs. She will play softball at Maryville University next season.