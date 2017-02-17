Large shed fire in rural Columbia

The Columbia, Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments responded shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday to a fully engulfed pole shed fire at 1565 Centerville Road.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the large shed upon firefighter arrival. The building, which sat about 75 feet from a residence, was totally destroyed. Contents inside the shed, which had electricity running to it, included tools, lawnmowers and other storage items.

No injuries were reported in the blaze. A cause of the fire is not yet determined.