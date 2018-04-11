Kidney transplant recipient thankful for support

Mike Goodsell’s battle with kidney failure leading up to his transplant was unlike any other.

Diagnosed several years ago with a hereditary condition known as Polycystic Kidney Disease, the Waterloo man began having high levels of creatinine — a waste product that comes from kidney filtration — last year.

“When your numbers exceed six, they start talking to you about getting a transplant,” the 50-year-old said. “Normal is like .05.”

Adding to his concerns, Goodsell’s father and grandmother had suffered from the disease, leading to his grandmother’s death. Kidney enlargement occurs with PKD when cysts form in the kidneys.

With Goodsell’s kidneys bloating to abnormal sizes, doctors could not perform peritoneal dialysis by going in through the abdomen.

The alternative method of dialysis would take months to properly start and was time Goodsell could not afford. Given the urgency of the situation, a number of friends offered to donate a kidney.

“I was amazed by how many people wanted to do that,” he said.

But Goodsell’s journey, marked by faith, eventually took a turn for the better.

After getting on the transplant list in March, Goodsell received a call from the hospital at the most opportune time. He and his wife had been on their way into Hope Christian Church when news of a match hit…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the April 11, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.