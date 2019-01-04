Kelvin Swims | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on January 4, 2019 at 2:38 pm
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Dupo High School basketball player Kelvin Swims.
The senior guard is averaging 22.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.75 steals per game for the Tigers (7-8), including a tournament-high 36 points against Lovejoy on Thursday.
Swims played for state champion Belleville West last season before transferring to Dupo for his senior year.
