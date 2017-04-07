 Kelly Metter | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

April 7, 2017

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball player Kelly Metter.

The senior shortstop is hitting .520 (13-for-25) so far this spring for the 7-0 Eagles with a home run, 11 RBIs, nine runs scored and a .571 on base percentage.


