Kelly Metter | Athlete of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on April 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm
Kelly Metter
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School softball player Kelly Metter.
The senior shortstop is hitting .520 (13-for-25) so far this spring for the 7-0 Eagles with a home run, 11 RBIs, nine runs scored and a .571 on base percentage.
Corey Saathoff
