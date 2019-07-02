Keegan Baxmeyer | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Millers baseball player Keegan Baxmeyer. The outfielder went a combined 4-for-6 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI in Waterloo’s doubleheader sweep of the Valmeyer Lakers at Borsch Park on Sunday. Baxmeyer is now hitting .406 on the season for the Millers. Pictured, Baxmeyer connects for an RBI single on Sunday.

