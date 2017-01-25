Joseph E. Traiteur Sr. | Obituary

Joseph E. Traiteur Sr., 95, of Waterloo, died Jan. 11, 2017, at Freeburg Care Center, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on Sept. 15, 1921 in Centreville, son of the late Louis and Anetta Traiteur (nee Dehler).

Mr. Traiteur proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, in the 3rd Division under Gen. George S. Patton in the Battle of the Bulge as a Tank Gunner 2736 in the 13th Armored Division.

Joseph was a railroad car inspector for the Cotton Belt Railroad for 33 years.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Paderborn. Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, farming and life itself, but his greatest moments were spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survived and missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Charlotte Traiteur (nee Tate); two sons, Joseph E. (Linda) Traiteur Jr. and Lawrence E. (Delaine Banks) Traiteur; four grandchildren, Jamie (Brad) Lester, Justin (Karen) Traiteur, Brandy Traiteur, and Samantha Traiteur; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey Lester, Nolan Traiteur, Shane Traiteur, and Codi Timberwilke; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Louis Traiteur Jr., Martin Traiteur and Andrew Traiteur; and three sisters, Marie Graham, Matilda Decker Barnett and Catherine Schranz.

Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 15 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Memorial donations in Joseph’s memory are appreciated to Millstadt Senior Center or St. Clair County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Memories and expressions of condolences may be offered at www.ValhallaGardensAndFuneralhome.com.