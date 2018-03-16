Jordan McFarland | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on March 16, 2018 at 3:39 pm
Jordan McFarland
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is University of Arkansas sophomore slugger Jordan McFarland of Waterloo.
He’s currently hitting .407 this season for the Razorbacks (13-4) while platooning at first base.
McFarland has a .704 slugging percentage with two home runs and 10 RBIs. Last Sunday, McFarland blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, to lift Arkansas past Kent State.
He is pictured following the grand slam. (submitted photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.