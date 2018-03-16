Jordan McFarland | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is University of Arkansas sophomore slugger Jordan McFarland of Waterloo.

He’s currently hitting .407 this season for the Razorbacks (13-4) while platooning at first base.

McFarland has a .704 slugging percentage with two home runs and 10 RBIs. Last Sunday, McFarland blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, to lift Arkansas past Kent State.

He is pictured following the grand slam. (submitted photo)