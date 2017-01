By Corey Saathoff on January 6, 2017 at 11:16 am

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball player Jordan Holmes.

The junior guard averaged nearly 24 points per game at the Freeburg Holiday Tournament — including a career-high 30 points against Triad — to earn all-tournament honors and guide the Eagles to a second place finish.

On the season, Holmes leads the team in scoring at 22 points per game, rebounding at eight per game and steals at 3.2 per game. (Corey Saathoff photo)