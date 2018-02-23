Jordan Holmes | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on February 23, 2018 at 4:12 pm
Jordan Holmes
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball player Jordan Holmes.
The senior point guard made the game-winning shot with seven seconds remaining in last Friday’s 59-58 victory at Freeburg.
Holmes, who scored 16 points Tuesday night to reach 1,500 points for his CHS varsity hoops career, leads the Eagles this season at 18.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
