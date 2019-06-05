Jones, others receive state soccer honors

Pictured, from left, are Gibault girls soccer head coach Lauren Stepp, Maddie Davis, Halle Haudrich and assistant coach Madi Scace.

Columbia High School girls soccer standout Kennedy Jones was selected to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team last week and several others from this area earned either all-sectional or honorable mention listings.

Jones, who will play at Southeast Missouri State next season, scored 21 goals with 13 assists this season for the IHSA Class 1A state champion Eagles.

Those named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team were senior Columbia goalkeeper Rylee Iorio and junior Columbia midfielder Haley Glover, junior Gibault defender Halle Haudrich and junior Waterloo defender Paige Kinzinger.

IHSSCA Honorable Mention nods went to Gibault goalkeeper Maddie Davis and Waterloo defender Jaycee Cotton, both sophomores.

Iorio, who will play next season at Union University, posted a record of 27-2-1 in net for the Eagles with 20 shutouts and an .887 save percentage.

Glover led the Eagles in scoring this season with 26 goals and 13 assists.

Haudrich was an anchor on defense for the Hawks this spring and also contributed two goals and an assist.

Kinzinger recorded eight goals and nine assists for the Bulldogs this season.

Davis, a sophomore, finished with 159 saves and an .864 save percentage in net for the Hawks.

Cotton impressed with a solid sophomore campaign for the ’Dogs, recording three goals and four assists.