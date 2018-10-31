Jones, McLean in county clerk’s race

Local voters will head to Monroe County polls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their votes in contested races for Monroe County Clerk, U.S. Representative of the 12th Illinois Congressional District and Illinois State Representative of the 116th District.

Jason R. Jones Sr.

Democrat Jason R. Jones Sr. of Waterloo is running against Jonathan McLean for the position of Monroe County Clerk, which is being vacated through the retirement of Republican Dennis Knobloch.

“It is vitally important our county government consists of more than a single viewpoint and represents all citizens,” Jones said. “I will excel at the statutory requirements of county clerk, but I will also go above and beyond to be a leader of the community with a fresh vision of Monroe County’s future.”

Jonathan McLean

Republican Jonathan McLean of Columbia is running against Democrat Jason R. Jones Sr. for the position of Monroe County Clerk, which is being vacated through the retirement of Republican Dennis Knobloch.

“I believe, based on my background and business experience, I am very well suited to manage the Monroe County Clerk’s office and I intend to make sure that it continues to be run in a professional manner,” McLean said.

