Jennifer Lynne Sheridan | Obituary

By on March 7, 2018 at 3:14 pm

Jennifer Lynne Sheridan, 31, died March 3, 2018, at her home in Darmstadt. 

She was born on June 29, 1986, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Sandra Trotter Zavala and Gene Mollet.

The one thing Jenny was best known for were her hugs. Her hugs told you without words, “I love you” and “I don’t want you to go.” Her family would like to extend one of those hugs to her – we didn’t want you to go.

Jenny departed this earth leaving her husband, Phillip; son, Justin Kuehn; daughters, Angel and Heather Sheridan; brother, Brian Zavala; sister, Sheila (Mike) Jarvis; grandmother, Yavon Trotter; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Mollet and Mr. William Trotter.

Her memorial service will be 3-7 p.m. March 9, at Marissa Hall. Friends and family are welcome. 


