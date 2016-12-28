Jeannette E. Kelly | Obituary

Jeannette E. Kelly, 91, of Waterloo, died Dec. 21, 2016, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

She was born Aug. 17, 1925, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Philip Knoke and Marie Antoinette “Nettie” Knoke Vogt (nee Kipping).

Jeannette was a loving wife, a mother to 12 children and a mother-in-spirit to many more.

She had a deeply nurturing nature and a profound sense of devotion to her family and loved ones, with an especially strong connection to her brother Buddy.

She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Waterloo and graduated with highest honors from Waterloo High School in 1943.

In addition to being a mother, homemaker and helpmate to her husband in his business, she worked for a number of years as a medical transcriptionist at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis.

She was beloved by her family and well known among her friends and relatives as a person who followed her dear mother Nettie’s example by devoting nearly all her time and energies to helping others, with no thought of reward for herself.

Her love of music was a special inspiration to her family as they spent countless hours singing songs to her accomplished and spirited accompaniment on the piano. She also served as the accompanist for many church functions, children’s choir performances and other community events.

A person of keen intellect with a passion for learning, Jeannette was dedicated throughout her life to exercising and expanding her intellectual faculties; she was an enthusiastic, world-class player of Scrabble and other word games and remained mentally alert and engaged until the very end. She passed on her love of learning to all her children.

Jeannette was also a woman of uncommon fortitude who rose above her many health challenges with humor, an indomitable will to live and a spirit of renewal. Her health never deterred her from ensuring that each of her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren received a personalized gift on birthdays, Christmas and special occasions.

Her legacy is a large and ever-growing family and cadre of friends and devotees, and the contributions they are making to the world. The message and lesson of her life, especially to her children, is simply love − love of one another and love of life.

She is survived by her brother Eugene (Gloria) Knoke of Waterloo; children Kathleen (George) Rummel of Chicago, Patricia (Peter) Mark of Melbourne, Australia, Kevin (Laurel) Kelly of Garmisch, Germany, Dr. William Kelly (Sama Macsodian) of Rancho Mirage, Calif., Laura Kelly of Barra de Potosi, Mexico, Celeste (Richard) Kelley of Waterloo, Christine Kelly of Rancho Mirage, Calif., Elizabeth Kelly (Matthew Perry) of Melbourne, Australia, Ken (Audrey) Kelly Jr. of Waterloo, Brian (Bonnie) Kelly of Fruita, Colo., Jason Kelly of Eugene, Ore., and Justin Kelly of San Diego, Calif., 28 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and hundreds of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Raymond L. Vogt, husband Kenneth J. Kelly, infant sister, Mary Elizabeth, grandson Mitchell Kelly, twin great-grandchildren Lydia and Evan Kelley.

A celebration of life will be held in the Waterloo area at a place and date to be announced.