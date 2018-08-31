Janet S. Maul | Obituary

Janet S. Maul (nee Frieberg), 76, of Waterloo, died Aug. 29, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born July 22, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Art and Delores Frieberg (nee Cheek).

She was a retired dispatcher with the Monroe County Sheriffs Department.

She is survived by her sons Kenneth Maul (Sonia) and Steve (Tiffany) Maul; daughter-in-law Beth (Mike Sellers) Maul; grandchildren Jason (Melissa) Maul, Cassandra Maul, Andrew (Breanna) Maul, Nichole (Michael) Murphy, Ashley (Marc) Steibel, Robert Maul (Ashley Hoglund), Stephanie (Paul) Wynn and Adam Sellers; great-grandchildren Tyler Crase, Elia Crase, Aiden Steibel, Payton Maul and Riley Maul; sister Nancy (Marvin) Schilling; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph O. Maul.

Private family services will be held.