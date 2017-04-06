Injury crash on Route 3 in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries, road blockage and entrapment reported on Route 3 at Rose Lane near Dobbs Tire & Auto at the north end of Waterloo.

Survival Flight medical helicopter was initially requested but later canceled.

The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Uplander minivan. Three people were transported by ambulance for treatment of injuries, police said, although none of them appear to be life-threatening.

Southbound traffic on Route 3 was being detoured onto Rose Lane, but northbound traffic was not affected.

At about 4:50 p.m., Columbia police, fire and EMS were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with road blockage on Route 3 southbound near the Palmer Road overpass. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries.

A rollover crash occurred on Sportsman Road south of Waterloo shortly after 5 p.m., but initial reports are there were no injuries in that crash.