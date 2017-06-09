Injury crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street.

There were two occupants in each vehicle; they were all transported to a St. Louis area hospital. Police said a Toyota Prius was traveling north on Route 3 when it collided with a Ford Fusion that was turning left onto North Main from southbound Route 3.

All patients were conscious and alert at the scene, police said.