Injury crash in Columbia
By Corey Saathoff
on October 21, 2017 at 10:07 pm
Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash with injury in the area of River Lakes Golf Course off Ramsey Road near DD Road.
One person was airlifted by Arch medical helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.