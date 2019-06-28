Illinois High Performance Spring 14’s youth volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Illinois High Performance Spring 14’s youth volleyball squad. The team recently placed second out of 37 teams at the Asics Junior National Volleyball Championship in Chicago. Team members include Lilly Heck, Sarah Thornton, Josie Briggs and Emily Biffar from Waterloo, Abby Grohmann from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School and Markee Voelker from Valmeyer.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.