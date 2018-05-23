IDOT plans to improve Columbia traffic safety

A much-anticipated meeting between Columbia and Illinois Department of Transportation officials yielded a plan to increase safety on the Route 3 corridor through the city.

The suggestions to improve compliance with traffic laws have taken on an urgency in the aftermath of a Feb. 28 traffic crash at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway that claimed the life of local mother-of-six Emily Webb. Her six children were all injured, two critically.

“The meeting with IDOT went extremely well,” Columbia city administrator Jimmy Morani said. “They came prepared with a list of items they wanted to talk about; they are considering a lot of the ideas from the community.”

Already in place is a full-time Columbia police officer dedicated to the Route 3 corridor. This traffic safety officer has been patrolling the stretch of highway since early in the month in an unmarked police car.

