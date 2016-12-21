Icy conditions on county roadways

Drivers were urged to use extreme caution and stay off area streets and highways due to icy conditions that caused numerous vehicles to lose control, running off roadways late Friday afternoon.

“Please use caution on our roadways due to hazardous driving conditions due to ice,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “There have been several vehicle accidents throughout the county, so please use caution when driving until the road crews can get salt out.”

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded about 4 p.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash off I-255 near Route 3, and law enforcement worked various incidents in other areas of the county.

The driver in the I-255 rollover was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center for treatment of non-serious injuries that included a broken shoulder and broken leg. He was found trapped in his vehicle, which was on its roof.

Columbia police temporarily closed Route 3 at the I-255 split due to ice causing drivers to slide into the ditch. The ramps to both I-255 west toward the JB Bridge and east toward Dupo were also shut down as IDOT made its way to the area to treat trouble spots. The interstate was reportedly cleared of ice shortly by around 6 p.m.

Other areas of concern Friday night due to ice include HH Road at the hill near Bluff Road. Police reported several cars off the roadway on HH Road about 6 p.m. Friday. Moore Street near the ball diamonds in Waterloo also had cars off the roadway.

Other traffic incidents were reported about 6:20 p.m. on Route 3 at the Palmer Road exit in Columbia.