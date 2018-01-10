Ice Eagles take upper hand in hockey rivalry

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association wrapped up its regular season schedule last week and is now in the round robin portion to determine playoff seedings.

And while both local teams remain atop the standings entering round robin play, the two have traded places.

The Columbia Ice Eagles avenged a Dec. 21 defeat by taking down the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs to end regular season play Thursday night in Granite City.

Columbia won 2-0, with Adam Pozniak scoring both goals for the Eagles.

“Adam has filled in at all positions for us this year,” Columbia head coach Kevin Feager said.

Londyn Little posted a shutout in net, giving him a 10-1-1 record with five shutouts this season as Columbia’s starting goalie.

“We were coming off an ugly win in our last game, so it was nice to see us turn that around with a good performance,” Feager said. “We got into some penalty trouble late in the game, but fortunately we were able to overcome that.”

Feager praised the play of his defense in the win.

“Our defense continued to play strong for us, which is key when playing any of the teams in the 2A division,” he said. “Freeburg-Waterloo’s defense has been solid this year also, so we go into those games not expecting a lot of scoring. We were fortunate enough to capitalize on a couple of our chances.”

Columbia made it two straight over the Raging Bulldogs, winning 3-0 on Monday night in the first round robin game. Jack Sigman, Dylan Lalk and Cam Nowak each scored for the Ice Eagles…>>>

