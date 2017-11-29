I-255 lane restrictions near Dupo

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lane restrictions will be encountered in the left lane of northbound I-255 between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 near Dupo beginning this Thursday through Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

These lane restrictions are needed for highway lighting repairs in the median, IDOT said.

Traffic delays are anticipated, and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.