I-255 lane restrictions near Dupo
By Republic-Times
on November 29, 2017 at 3:28 pm
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lane restrictions will be encountered in the left lane of northbound I-255 between milepost 14 and milepost 10.4 near Dupo beginning this Thursday through Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
These lane restrictions are needed for highway lighting repairs in the median, IDOT said.
Traffic delays are anticipated, and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.
