House fire near Red Bud

The Red Bud Fire Department responded about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire at 3781 Lost Acres Lane off Ames Road just west of Red Bud in rural Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene. The fire appeared to have been confined to the attached garage area of the home, which was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. A vehicle inside the garage was severely damaged.

A cause of the fire was not yet determined.