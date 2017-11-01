Holtgrewe-Grady | Wedding

Ana Dehle Yechun Holtgrewe of Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa, Japan, and Kennish T. Grady, Jr., of Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, were married July 14, 2017, by Chaplain Craig Nakagawa.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Steven and Julia Holtgrewe. The groom is the son of Kennish and Cassandra Grady.

The couple are members of the U.S. Air Force.

A reception followed at Toguchi Beach, Okinawa, Japan.

They honeymooned on Kumejma Island in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan.