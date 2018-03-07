Hockey bonds Hofstetter brothers

It was a magical winter for the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association champion Columbia Ice Eagles, and even more so for two teammates who have the same ice flowing through their veins.

Brothers Sean and Ryan Hofstetter were key to Columbia’s offense this season, scoring 55 total goals between them.

The Hofstetter brothers displayed a special chemistry on the same line that was unmatched in the league, a testament to years of practice and a common passion for the game.

“They just come out and quietly do their jobs,” Columbia head coach Kevin Feager said. “After putting them on the same line, they immediately clicked and played as if they had been together for years. That’s not to say they aren’t capable of playing with others. When lines have to be juggled during the course of a game, they are both able to play with anyone else on the team.

“Their experience comes from playing at a high level of competition for a lot of years.”

The Hofstetters both play for the St. Louis Prospects AAA Hockey Club, Ryan with the 16U team and Sean with 18U.

Sean and Ryan started playing hockey when they were 6 and 5 years old, respectively.

“My mom comes from a hockey family,” Sean said. “Ryan and I started out with ice skating lessons. My parents wanted to make sure we had the interest before buying all the hockey equipment.”

Ryan said their parents were hoping at least one of them would want to play the sport that means so much to the family…>>>

