Hawks slip past Bulldogs in the rain

Last season, rivals Gibault and Waterloo met on the soccer pitch for the regional title with the Hawks prevailing in a drizzly 1-0 overtime thriller.

Gibault went on to play in the Class 2A state tournament, falling in the title game.

It was much of the same Monday night at Oerter Park in Columbia – including the rain.

Following a scoreless first half, Gibault sophomore Tate Schilling downed his former team with a second half goal during a heavy rainstorm.

Schilling, who transferred to Gibault after playing last year at Waterloo, jumped high to get his head on a free kick from Ryan Swindle for the game-winner.

Waterloo was missing a few key players due to injury. Gibault was without goalie Connor Olson and head coach Darryn Haudrich, who were suspended due to red cards received during last year’s state final loss to Solorio Academy.

Gibault assistant coach Lauren Stepp guided the team in Haudrich’s absence…>>>

