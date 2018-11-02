Hawks fall in penalty kick heartbreaker at state

Gibault lost in heartbreaking fashion to Crystal Lake South in the IHSA Class 2A state soccer semifinal at Hoffman Estates on Friday, falling in penalty kicks.

The game was tied 1-1 following regulation and two 10-minute overtime sessions, the second of which Gibault fielded only 10 players due to a red card issued to Gavin Kohnz for receiving two yellow cards in the contest.

Karson Huels, Logan Doerr, Adam Stearns and Alex Merlenbach all connected on their penalty kicks for the Hawks in the first round. Gibault goalkeeper Connor Olson stopped Crystal Lake South’s second PK attempt, meaning Cam Kincheloe could’ve won it for the Hawks to end the first round. However, Crystal Lake South goalie Oscar Estrada — who replaced his team’s starting goalkeeper just for the PK session — turned away Kincheloe’s shot to send it to another PK round.

After Crystal Lake South scored, Estrada denied Dylan Altadonna’s PK attempt, sending Crystal Lake South to the Class 2A title game.

Gibault (17-5-5) will play for third place at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crystal Lake South scored first on the day, converting a PK attempt after a foul was called on Altadonna at 5:37. Both Altadonna and Gavin Kohnz were issued yellow cards after the foul call.

Down 1-0 at halftime, the Hawks answered on a header goal by Huels following a free kick at 31:20 to tie the game.

Gibault battled through injuries to send the game into overtime. Johnny Adams went down late in the first half to a head injury and never returned. Huels left the field two different times with leg injuries but was able to return.

Crystal Lake South had a couple of strong scoring chances late in the second half, most notably a corner kick in the final 30 seconds that was punched away by Olson to keep the score at 1-1 to end regulation.

Gibault head coach Darryn Haudrich said controlling emotions was key for his team coming into the state tourney, and that came into play at the end of the first overtime session. An official gave Kohnz a red card at that time, leaving the Hawks down one player for the entire second OT session.

Gibault kept Crystal Lake South off the board in OT despite being a man down.

This is Gibault’s 12th trip to the state soccer tournament and second straight appearance at the Class 2A level in two years since being moved up from Class 1A. The Hawks lost in the state title game last year.