Hate, Intolerance and Disagreeing | Mark’s Remarks

The kids use the term “jacked up” when they talk about something being messed up these days. Our world is “jacked up.”

Do you agree?

Not, long ago, people conformed a lot more than they do today, and I think a lot of people thought those were better times. But I’m sure there were a lot of frustrated people who wanted to go against the grain or be more avant garde or unique. Those who were could be called things like “weirdo” or even “hippie.”

Remember that term?

So, in this day and age, we have a lot of things going on, don’t we? Never did many of us think we’d see what we are seeing today. I am amazed at things we are subjected to every day. Some days, things seem to be out of control.

In my opinion, we are living in the last days that the Bible talks about. Now, since time is an entirely different realm for God, these “last days” might go on for a century. Who knows? But sometimes, our world seems primed and ready for the Second Coming.

Someone reading this column is already bristling a little about what I am writing. Oh sure. Here goes Tullis saying the world is “jacked up” because of all these differences and all these new age things going on. Hear me out first, please.

I am saying that our world is “jacked up,” not just because of some of the things going on, but of the way we are responding to one another.

It’s amazing to me how someone who speaks their opinion that somehow goes against the majority is labeled a “hater” or “intolerant.” I once told a group of theater folks that we needed to be realistic about things.

You see, a group had tried out for some singing parts in a musical and didn’t get the parts.

They were livid. I simply made the statement that we needed to be realistic about our own talent and recognize that there were people who might sing better than us. I also made the statement that people aren’t necessarily good in theater or musicals simply because they LIKE theater and musicals. I thought I was just speaking the truth. Some of us aren’t singers or actors. That’s just the way it is. Take lessons if you wish to be better. Stop whining around about not getting a part. OK, I tried to be gentle.

There were some responses to my opinion. Some folks thanked me, saying they agreed.

There were people who ignored me and to this day are a little cool to me. OK, figured that might happen.

Probably the biggest surprise was the response I got in which I was labeled a “hater.” Yes, my response had been pretty blunt and a sort of “let’s put on our big boy pants” type message. But I certainly didn’t wish to exude hate or send my message because I hated someone.

It is still baffling to me.

Since when did sharing an opinion or going against the grain become hate? Even the word “tolerance” is starting to get a little skewed. Doesn’t tolerance mean you put up with something or simply agree to disagree? I’m not sure the word tolerance means that you necessarily always accept or condone something. “Jacked up” vocabulary usage.

When I see people posing for photos picturing a mock beheading, or entire groups of graduates booing their guest speaker, I think it makes us look like jackasses. All of this harsh, almost violent behavior is despicable.

What we are missing in our world is love. Regardless of how we feel, we must love one another and care for one another. It is not easy.

Just think for a moment: How many people do you have in your life right now with whom you disagree? Are you against certain things or ideals, yet you know someone who is not against them? Now ask yourself: Do you love those people? When certain things and people come to mind, I can tell you that my love for those folks supersedes everything else.

I’m sure you are like me in that respect and can think of at least one or two such folks.

Sounds so simple, yet it’s one of the hardest things to do.

Love one another.