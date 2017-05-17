Harry L. Hankins | Obituary

Harry L. Hankins, 84, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 11, 1932, in Morehouse, Mo., son of the late Wilma Hankins (nee Enoch).

Harry was a member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Monroe County Farm Bureau. He served his country in the U.S. Army from February 1953 to February 1955 as a specialty marksman.

Harry enjoyed frequently attending auctions at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, farmed and raised cattle, and enjoyed playing ball.

He was previously employed at Bardenheier Wine Cellars and St. Louis Refrigerator Car.

He is survived by his wife Margaret J. Hankins (nee Ryterski); daughters Christine (Jim) Block and Barbara (Bill) Mueller; grandchildren Amie Kohlbush, Ryan (Candice) Mueller, Eric (Jamie) Block, and Candace (Matt) Edgar; great-grandchildren Dakotah, Aubrey, Auggie, Tanner, Olivia, Della and Harry.

He is preceded in death by his mother, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to thank the Oak Hill staff for all they have done.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon May 18, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services are May 18 at noon, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.