Harlan L. ‘Bummy’ Burmester | Obituary

Harlan L. ‘Bummy’ Burmester, 80, of Prairie, died Dec. 30, 2017, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

He was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Red Bud, son of the late Victor and Melba Burmester (nee Schnepel).

He married Dorthy Burmester (nee Piel), May 1, 1960, in Red Bud; she survives him.

Harlan was a local area farmer. He had worked at AFCO, Singer, Snyder General in Red Bud, then with Wiegmann in Freeburg. He was a member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau and Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie.

He served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves.

Harlan was an avid sports fan, card player and deer hunter.

Also, surviving are two sons, Stanley Burmester of Red Bud, and Byron (Cathy) Burmester of Red Bud; two daughters, Annette (Doug) Biethman of Prairie du Rocher, and Darla (Kurt) Cowell of Red Bud; grandchildren Coltin and Cole Biethman, Heidi, Devin and Abigail Burmester, and Breanna, Savanah, Logan and Alyssa Cowell; a sister, Marilyn Miller of Columbia; along with nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Wayne C. Miller.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 5, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. Jan. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Prairie.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 6, at the church, Rev. Scott Hojnacki officiating.

Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Prairie.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (10235 S. Prairie Rd., Red Bud) or the American Cancer Society.



