Hank & Lilly’s: A family affair

As much a part of the village as the one-finger wave, the tavern in Maeystown is now open for business.
The bar and restaurant will be opening in three phases. The first phase was the soft opening July 3, when the bar began serving drinks and Gallagher’s pizza.
The second phase began when the restaurant opened with a limited menu featuring appetizers, burgers and salads Sunday. The kitchen will add more items to the menu, including breakfast, as the tavern continues toward its third phase, the grand opening slated for sometime this fall…
