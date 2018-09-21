Guin Kohnz | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School volleyball standout Guin Kohnz.

The senior setter leads the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference with 300 assists this season, which is currently ranked seventh in all of Class 1A in Illinois.

Kohnz, a four-year starter for the Pirates, also has 108 points and 61 kills this fall for Valmeyer (12-9). She was recently named to the Benton Tournament all-tourney team. (James “Tal” Moss photo)