Greta Kohnz | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is youth soccer standout Greta Kohnz of Valmeyer. The midfielder for Lou Fusz SC Geerling 05 was recently named by coaches to the U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Conference Best XI Teams list for her standout play in the fall and spring seasons.

