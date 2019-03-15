Grayden Schloemann | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is 5-year-old Grayden Schloemann of the Bulldogs Youth Wrestling Club. He won a state title March 3 at the 2019 Illinois Bantam Championships held in Bolingbrook in the 37-pound division.
In February, Schloemann earned the exclusive Trinity Belt following first place showings at three elite wrestling tournaments.
