Grant Higgerson | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo Piranhas swimmer Grant Higgerson. The 14-year-old won every individual event during this summer swim season, amassing a perfect 150 points for the team as well as earning a perfect 60 points at the Kaskaskia Conference Finals in Sparta on July 20. Grant, the son of Nathan and Carrie Higgerson of Waterloo, was awarded the high-point trophy for boys ages 13-14 at the conference finals as well as Most Valuable Swimmer-Senior Boy during the Piranhas’ end-of-season awards banquet.

