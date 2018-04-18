Gibault grad having a blast with the Astros

With the trajectory of a rocket, Gibault Catholic High School graduate Brendan Fournie has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks of sports management.

The current manager of baseball operations for the defending World Series champion Houston Astros was cooking concession stand hot dogs for the Gateway Grizzlies nearly six years ago, and dancing on top of dugouts for a minor league team in Florida more recently than that.

In the end, though, it was all worth it.

“Working for the Houston Astros has been a dream come true,” Fournie said.

Brendan, the son of Mike and Pam Fournie of Naples, Fla., formerly of Columbia, attended Immaculate Conception School through eighth grade before moving on to Gibault. He credits both his parents and the quality educators at both Catholic schools for his success.

“My parents have been my greatest mentors, and I owe any successes to them,” Fournie said. “The teachers and staff at both schools sincerely cared and invested in my growth and education. (ICS principal) Mike Kish, (Gibault principal) Russ Hart and (Gibault math teacher and baseball coach) Andy Skaer have all been tremendous role models for me, and I try to stay in touch with each of them as much as I can.”

The 2010 Gibault grad played baseball and soccer for the Hawks in addition to participating in student council, Model United Nations and band.

Fournie went to University of Missouri for his undergraduate studies, graduating cum laude in 2014 with dual bachelor’s degrees in finance and banking and sports management…>>>

