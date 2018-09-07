Gibault Catholic High School volleyball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team. The Hawks improved to 7-0 on the season after winning the Marissa-New Athens Tournament by defeating East St. Louis and Wesclin on Thursday night. Ashlyn Wightman, who was named to the all-tourney team, recorded 15 kills against Wesclin and 10 kills against East St. Louis. Gibault also defeated New Athens and Trico at the tourney.

