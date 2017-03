Gibault Catholic High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

By Corey Saathoff on March 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad coached by Dennis Rueter.

The Hawks ended their season at 22-8 with an overtime loss at home Friday night to Marquette in the Class 2A regional title game.

This year’s squad captured Rueter’s 700th career victory this season as well as the Okawville Invitational Tournament title.