Gibault Catholic High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week
By Corey Saathoff
on March 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm
The 2016-16 Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball team.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad coached by Dennis Rueter.
The Hawks ended their season at 22-8 with an overtime loss at home Friday night to Marquette in the Class 2A regional title game.
This year’s squad captured Rueter’s 700th career victory this season as well as the Okawville Invitational Tournament title.
Corey Saathoff
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.