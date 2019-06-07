Gibault Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of Week is the Gibault Catholic High School baseball team coached by Andy Skaer. The Hawks(27-9) downed Steeleville in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament semifinals on Friday before falling to Ottawa Marquette inthe state title game at Dozer Park in Peoria on Saturday. Pictured is the team during a welcome parade early Saturday evening.

