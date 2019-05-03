Gibault baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic High School baseball squad coached by Andy Skaer. The Hawks defeated Alton on Monday, 4-2, to improve to 18-5 on the season. Gibault has won seven of its past nine games.
Baily is a playful and friendly girl who is looking...
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Gibault Catholic...
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School...
Dale E. Fischer, 79, of Hutchinson, Kan., formerly of Waterloo,...
Downtown Waterloo will be abuzz this weekend as Explore Waterloo...
The Columbia High School girls soccer team improved to 18-2-1...
The Waterloo High School boys and girls track teams won...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.