Gas leak south of Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on December 17, 2018 at 11:15 am
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 10:45 a.m. Monday to the report of a strong odor of gas detected inside Route 3 Bar & Grill, 6180 State Route 3.
Firefighters assisted the bar’s propane provider, Gateway FS, in ventilating the business.
