Friend helping Valmeyer woman strike out cancer

It has been said that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

By that standard, Laurie Knoll is certainly a friend of Amy Koeninger because she is organizing a fundraiser for her friend, who has two types of breast cancer.

“I just know the (Koeninger family) are wonderful people and they’re going to come on to some hard times with the financial burdens, medical bills and all that,” Knoll, of Fults, said. “Amy’s been out of work for two months now. So I just thought, ‘why don’t we do a fundraiser?’”

Koeninger has invasive lobular carcinoma and invasive ductal carcinoma. The cancer has also spread to her lymph nodes.

She was diagnosed with cancer last fall.

The fundraiser will take place Dec. 21 from 7-11 p.m. at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

Knoll, who has been friends with Koeninger for about five years, explained that the whole Koeninger family likes to bowl, so this fundraiser seemed fitting.

Koeninger’s husband, Craig, is the head bowling coach at Gibault Catholic High School.

All lanes are reserved for the fundraiser, as 192 people have signed up to bowl at the event. Cost is $120 per lane to participate, with six people using each lane.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Knoll said of the response.

Koeninger has also found the interest in her fight touching…>>>

