Friday morning crash on I-255

By Republic-Times on October 19, 2018 at 10:50 am

Emergency personnel responded about 10:10 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle injury crash on I-255 westbound near milepost 5 in Columbia.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

One of the vehicles involved was a bus, but there were no injuries reported on the bus.

One person was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County.