Friday morning crash on I-255
By Republic-Times
on October 19, 2018 at 10:50 am
Emergency personnel responded about 10:10 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle injury crash on I-255 westbound near milepost 5 in Columbia.
Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the scene.
One of the vehicles involved was a bus, but there were no injuries reported on the bus.
One person was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County.
