Friday crash near Waterloo Applebee’s

Waterloo police and fire department personnel responded along with Monroe County EMS and Columbia EMS to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage and injury reported on Route 3 north of North Market Street near Applebee’s about 10:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicles involved were a red Chevrolet Silverado and black Dodge Ram.

At least one of those involved in the crash was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.