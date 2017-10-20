Friday crash near Waterloo Applebee’s
By Republic-Times
on October 20, 2017 at 11:00 am
Pictured is the crash scene on Route 3 in Waterloo late Friday morning. (Sean McGowan photo)
Waterloo police and fire department personnel responded along with Monroe County EMS and Columbia EMS to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage and injury reported on Route 3 north of North Market Street near Applebee’s about 10:40 a.m. Friday. The vehicles involved were a red Chevrolet Silverado and black Dodge Ram.
At least one of those involved in the crash was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.